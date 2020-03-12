As league cancellations due to coronavirus mount, Jordan Reed is reportedly still visiting Seahawks

The majority of the sports world came to a grinding halt Thursday as leagues attempted to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The cancellations keep building — the NBA, MLS and NHL all suspended games — and the better question has become, what isn’t canceled?

One of those on the short list: former Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed’s visit with the Seattle Seahawks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Report: Reed to visit with Seahawks

Reed, who was released by the Redskins last month, was to visit with the Seahawks on Thursday, per a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The veteran missed the entire 2019 season while in concussion protocol. He has averaged fewer than 10 games per season during his six years with the Redskins due to various injuries.

Former Washington TE Jordan Reed is visiting the Seahawks today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2020

The 2013 draft pick was a Pro Bowl selection in 2016.

Meeting goes on amid NFL cancellations

The NFL isn’t in season and isn’t faced with the tough realities of canceling games like the NBA, which did so late Wednesday after a player tested positive for COVID-19. The MLS and NHL followed suit Thursday as did all of the NCAA Power 5 conferences. MLB is reportedly planning to suspend operations Friday.

The NFL is preparing moves to protect individuals in the organization from the virus in the coming weeks. The spring league meetings set for the end of March in Florida were canceled. The NFL canceled visits to team facilities by free agents and draft prospects while individual teams have pulled personnel off the road.

Jordan Reed will meet with the Seahawks despite cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ( Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: