Jordan Love injury update: Packers will start veteran quarterback in Week 4 vs. Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Quarterback Jordan Love will start Sunday for the Green Bay Packers when they host the Minnesota Vikings, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Love said during the week that he was "close" and apparently he wasn't exaggerating.

The Packers did not elevate practice squad quarterback Sean Clifford to the gameday roster.

Clifford had been elevated each of the past two weeks because Love was out with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee. The Packers needed someone to back up Malik Willis and Clifford is allowed to be elevated three times during the season.

The Packers did elevate two cornerbacks, Robert Rochell and Kamal Hadden, possibly signaling that cornerback Jaire Alexander won't be available.

This article originally appeared on Packers News: Jordan Love injury update: Packers QB will start vs Vikings