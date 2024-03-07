Jordan Henderson gets England audition in bid to prove Ajax move has revived career

Jordan Henderson is back in familiar territory as he prepares to face an English club tonight - albeit in the Europa Conference League.

The 33-year-old’s decision to move to Ajax after a disappointing start to the season for both club and player, who endured heavy criticism for a doomed spell in Saudi Arabia, was a curious one.

Part of Henderson’s reasoning was to boost his selection hopes for Euro 2024 this summer, and two legs against Aston Villa in a last-16 tie, which begins in Amsterdam this evening, will certainly provide a clear indication of where his ability to perform at the top level lies.

In giving him such an opportunity, joining Ajax can already be seen as a success, despite a pay cut on his substantial Saudi salary.

England manager Gareth Southgate was in attendance alongside former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper as he excelled on his Eredivisie debut, in a 1-1 draw against runaway league leaders PSV Eindhoven. Henderson then earned the captain’s armband against NEC Nijmegen on his fourth appearance for the club.

Jordan Henderson must prove himself after a torrid time in Saudi (REUTERS)

However, that also pointed to a lack of leadership in a squad carelessly assembled by former Arsenal recruitment boss Sven Mislintat, who has since left the club.

Ajax are therefore major underdogs versus Unai Emery’s high-flying Villa.

Manager John van 't Schip was disappointed to only sign Henderson and academy talent Julian Rijkhoff from Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window. He had also requested a full-back and a winger to help fuel a trophy challenge in Europe and improve their league position.

Former Arsenal and Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom pushed to leave but saw a deadline day move to Nottingham Forest collapse.

There also remains a debate in the Netherlands about whether Van' t Schip will stay on beyond the summer under a whole new executive structure following their disastrous start to the season.

Van' t Schip has his backers among club legends and is popular with supporters after taking the job just two weeks after his wife Danielle passed away from a long battle with cancer last year.

This is a labour of love for the former winger, 60, who knows the Ajax DNA and is a former student of Johan Cruyff's brand of total football. He played 347 times for the club and has taken them from the bottom of the table at the end of October to fifth.

But instability remains ahead of a match against the resurgent Villa, making life more difficult against a strong side competing to qualify for the Champions League while sat fourth in the Premier League.

If Van' t Schip leaves as a key Henderson ally, it could impact whether the midfielder heads for pastures new once more in the summer.

Henderson will at least enjoy a starring role against one of the Premier League’s best teams in an important showcase of his talents, as he bids for an England call-up.