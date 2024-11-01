Jordan Chiles Talks Getting Stripped of Her Bronze Medal: 'You Need to Fight for What You're Fighting for'

“Things can be really, really hard in your life and things may be stripped from you and you’re going to have to deal with that," Chiles said

Naomi Baker/Getty Jordan Chiles

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles had a whirlwind summer in Paris with Team USA – but things took an unfortunate turn when she was stripped of her individual bronze medal, and she’s again opening up about the situation.

In a recent interview with CNN, alongside teammate and close friend Simone Biles, Chiles spoke about the heartbreaking turn of events and how she’s moving forward. “Things can be really, really hard in your life and things may be stripped from you and you’re going to have to deal with that, and understand that you need to fight for what you’re fighting for,” Chiles said.

“And that’s something that I’ve learned as well in the past three or four months just coming off of Paris,” she added.

Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Jordan Chiles

On Sept. 16, attorneys for Chiles, 23, filed an appeal on her behalf with the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland to overturn a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that stripped the athlete of her bronze medal in the women’s gymnastics floor event following the 2024 Paris Olympics. The bronze medal was awarded to Romanian gymnast Ana Bărbosu.

The “CAS violated Chiles’s fundamental ‘right to be heard’ by refusing to consider the video evidence that showed her inquiry was submitted on time — in direct contradiction to the findings in CAS’s decision," her lawyers alleged in the press release.

In her first interview following losing her bronze medal at the Forbes Power Women's Summit on Sept. 11, Chiles said, "The biggest thing that was taken from me was that it was the recognition of who I was. Not just my sport, but the person I am. To me, everything that has gone on is not about the medal, it's about my skin color."

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Jordan Chiles

"I felt like when I was back in 2018 where I did lose the love of the sport, I lost it again," Chiles revealed, adding, "I felt like I was really left in the dark."

"I made history and I'll always continue to make history and something that I rightfully did. I followed the rules, my coach followed the rules," Chiles said, referring to the claim that her coach Cecile Landi was four seconds late submitting the appeal that resulted in Chiles' score change to come in third place, which USA Gymnastics has denied and have submitted what they say is proof it was in time.

"So having being left in the dark is something that I feel like they just took that all away and was trying to just put the name gymnastics in front of it," Chiles added.

In the interview with CNN, Chiles also credited Biles for teaching her the importance of "standing your ground."

Chiles said she's worked on “understanding that my story is my story,” and that “I’m the one who’s writing it and I didn’t learn to stand my ground until I met [Biles].”