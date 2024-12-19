Jones scores 14, South Carolina State knocks off South Carolina Upstate 85-70

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Drayton Jones scored 14 points as South Carolina State beat South Carolina Upstate 85-70 on Wednesday night.

Jones shot 3 of 6 from the field and 8 for 12 from the line for the Bulldogs (6-7). Omar Croskey, Mitchel Taylor, Davion Everett and reserve Wilson Dubinsky all added 11 points for South Carolina State.

The Spartans (4-10) were led by Carmelo Adkins, who posted 21 points. South Carolina Upstate also got 17 points and six rebounds from Mister Dean.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. South Carolina State visits Northern Kentucky and South Carolina Upstate hosts Youngstown State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press