Jones puts up 15 as Southern takes down Grambling 67-60

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Damariee Jones had 15 points in Southern's 67-60 win over Grambling on Saturday night.

Jones added nine rebounds for the Jaguars (10-8, 5-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Cam Amboree shot 3 for 10 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Joe Manning went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Tigers (4-14, 1-4) were led by Antwan Barnett, who posted 15 points, 14 rebounds and two steals. Kintavious Dozier added 13 points for Grambling. Ernest Ross also recorded eight points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Southern visits UAPB and Grambling goes on the road to play Mississippi Valley State.

