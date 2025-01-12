Jones' 15 lead Southern over Florida A&M 91-57

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Damariee Jones' 15 points helped Southern defeat Florida A&M 91-57 on Saturday night.

Jones shot 6 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Jaguars (8-8, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Puoch Dobuol finished 5 of 8 from the field to add 11 points. Brentay Noel had 10 points and finished 5 of 7 from the field.

Sterling Young finished with 19 points for the Rattlers (3-10, 0-2).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press