When will Jonathon Brooks play? Latest injury update on Panthers rookie RB

The Carolina Panthers are 1-5 and quickly falling out of contention again in 2024. They suffered another embarrassing loss in Week 6, this time at the hands of the division rival Atlanta Falcons 38-20. However, the team received some good news on Monday.

Head coach Dave Canales announced to reporters that their second-round pick from the 2024 NFL draft, Jonathon Brooks, will likely have his practice window opened this week. Brooks was the first running back selected in the 2024 draft and he could provide explosiveness to Carolina's underwhelming offense that ranks 28th in the league in scoring.

Here's the latest on Jonathan Brooks' status.

When will Jonathon Brooks play?

Panthers head coach Dave Canales told reporters that Brooks has "checked all of the boxes" regarding being able to practice. The 21-day practice window for Brooks will be opened this week before the Panthers' Week 7 matchup with the Washington Commanders. He could make his NFL debut as soon as Week 7 or as late as Week 10.

The Panthers have a bye in Week 11, making it plausible that he will be eased back into action before then.

Carolina bolstered the offensive line in the offseason by making two significant signings: former Dolphins RG Robert Hunt and Seahawks LG Damien Lewis. Chuba Hubbard has been terrific in Brooks' absence, allowing the Panthers to ease Brooks into his NFL debut.

The team also added to the wide receiver room, trading for Diontae Johnson and drafting Xavier Leggette with the final pick in the first round. Despite the additions, Bryce Young struggled early on, which led to his benching. Andy Dalton has been the team's starting quarterback since Week 3. The Panthers defense has allowed a league-high 203 points through the first six weeks. The offense could use all the help it could get.

JIM HARBAUGH UPDATE: Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh reveals heart condition prompted temporary exit vs. Broncos

What is the NFL's 21-day practice window?

The 21-day practice window is the three-week period during which teams see how far along a player has come since being put on injured reserve (IR) or, in Brooks' case, the non-football injury/illness (NFI) list. When a player is cleared to return to football activity, the 21-day window can be opened. The team has 21 days to either activate the player to the active roster or rule them out for the rest of the season.

When was Jonathon Brooks' injury?

Brooks tore his ACL in Texas' 29-26 win over TCU on Nov. 11, 2023. Despite the injury, the Panthers still loved what they saw from Brooks while at Texas. They liked him enough to make him the first running back selected in the 2024 draft.

The Panthers placed him on the NFI list to start the season.

Panthers RB depth chart

While Brooks is out, Chuba Hubbard has been the starter, with Miles Sanders in the backup role. Hubbard has a team-high 578 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns through Week 6.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks update: When will rookie play?