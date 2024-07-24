Jonathan Tah’s move to Bayern Munich in jeopardy

Sport Bild (via @iMiaSanMia) reports that the move of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah to Bayern Munich is likely to fall through after a lack of negotiations.

Tah was hoping to have had the move completed by the time his break after EURO 2024 had ended, but the clubs have still yet to reach an agreement, meaning Tah will return to Leverkusen on Sunday.

Leverkusen are holding out for €40m for Tah, with his contract at the club expiring next summer but Bayern’s latest bid was worth €18m and was rejected. On top of this, there is not a full agreement on the signing of Tah at Bayern. Manchester United have also shown interest in the 28-year-old lately as they enquired about the defender. However, because of the close to €70m spent on Leny Yoro, the Premier League side may not be interested in spending another large fee on a defender.

Die Werkself are happy to keep Tah this summer even if it risks him leaving on a free transfer next summer. Leverkusen may prepare for this and still move for free agent Joel Matip who had been touted as a potential replacement for Tah.

GGFN | Jack Meenan