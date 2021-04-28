Jonathan Drouin takes indefinite leave from Canadiens for personal reasons

Montreal Canadiens winger Jonathan Drouin is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jonathan Drouin is taking some time away from the Montreal Canadiens.

The club announced Wednesday that the high-profile winger will take an indefinite leave of absence from the team for personal reasons.

From a transactional standpoint, he will be placed on long-term injured reserve — likely retroactively — meaning he will need to miss at least 10 games or 24 days dating back to his last appearance in the Montreal lineup.

Drouin has missed the last three games with what was classified as a "non-COVID related illness," last dressing April 21 in a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Drouin has two goals and 21 assists in 44 games for the Canadiens this season.

Montreal is asking that his privacy remain respected as he attends to the personal matter.

The Canadiens' lines looked like this at practice Wednesday ahead of their clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs:

Lehkonen - Danault - Anderson

Toffoli - Suzuki - Caufield

Perry - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Staal - Evans - Frolik



Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Gustafsson - Romanov



Allen starting

