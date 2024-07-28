Jon Rahm (finally) wins on LIV Golf, tops teammate Tyrrell Hatton by a shot
Mercedes drivers have won three of the last four races.
The 22-year-old Frenchman wowed the home crowd at La Défense Arena.
The Americans handled their first Olympic test in a runaway win over Nikola Jokić and Serbia.
To stick with the Jones vs. Miocic plan now would be all the way ludicrous.
For decades, the U.S. dominated the pool. Now, Australia may leave Paris the overall swimming medal winner.
France hammered Fiji to win gold in Rugby Sevens.
Kodai Senga stumbled off the mound and went down while moving to catch a routine fly ball on Friday night.
"When Patrick Willis puts hands on you," a former teammate said, "you go down."
The USWNT, in its first game at a major tournament since Women's World Cup heartbreak, opened the 2024 Olympics with a cathartic win.
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
The team recently announced that Rodney Childers would be the crew chief of LaJoie's car next season.
The potential candidates range from an astronaut to an actor to all-time soccer greats.
The MLS All-Stars have now lost the last two All-Star Games by a combined eight goals.
The USWNT is looking to improve on a bronze medal finish at the Tokyo Summer Games
Shanahan inquired if the former Patriots head coach was interested in the defensive coordinator job.
The Bills had some roster turnover this offseason.
This is the third time Rodríguez has landed on the injured list in his MLB career.
The Miami Heat won the NBA Summer League championship with a 120–118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies and breakout Scotty Pippen Jr.
A new weapon for the two-time defending champs. An explosive back switches to a division rival. Here are players with new teams Charles McDonald is excited to see in camp.
Team USA will begin Olympic play on Sunday against Serbia.