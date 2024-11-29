Jon Anik: UFC 310 headliner Alexandre Pantoja 'just doesn't get his due'

Alexandre Pantoja

UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik is pleased to see flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja get another main event spotlight on the promotion's final pay-per-view of the year.

Pantoja (28-5 MMA, 12-3 UFC) will attempt to make a third consecutive defense of his title when he takes on Kai Asakura (21-4 MMA, 0-0 UFC) in the UFC 310 headliner on Dec. 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (ESPN+ pay-per-view, ESPN2, ESPNews).

Pantoja vs. Asakura wasn't originally slated to top the lineup, but when welterweight champ Belal Muhammad withdrew from his fight against Shavkat Rakhmonov due to a health issue, the matchup was elevated.

For Anik, it's a deserved and rightful position as he views Pantoja as one of the very best in the sport.

"How do you have (the pound-for-pound conversation) without this guy? What type of human weapon is actually going to be able to put Alexandre Pantoja away?" Anik told MMA Junkie Radio. "You think about all the wars he's been in, to have never been finished and to have never really come that close to being finishes, there is so many things to be impressed about with this man. The world ethic, the coach ability. The ability to go to that place that people like me can't go to, athletically or otherwise. The ability to dig deep when your cardiovascular base isn't there. I think that's what really sets him apart. Yeah, sure, he's got every skill. He's got finishing ability, but I just think it's that mental toughness that allows him to go to that place when maybe his body fails him, is maybe what sets him apart."

Pantoja, No. 10 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie pound-for-pound rankings and No. 1 at flyweight, will be tasked at UFC 310 with welcoming former RIZIN FF champion Asakura to the promotion.

Anik said he thinks highly of Asakura, but he struggles to overlook the greatness of Pantoja heading into fight night.

"Very excited to see Kai Asakura live for the first time – electric fighter," Anik said. "I just think that Pantoja is the absolute man. He just doesn't get his due."

