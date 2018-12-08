The joke that may have landed Nick Nurse the Raptors' job



The job interview process can be a difficult time for anyone. You don’t really know what to expect and despite answering questions for an extensive period of time, the interview subject always walks away with one major thought on their mind.

Did I get the job?

But for Nick Nurse, his ability to come up with a good joke when it mattered left him feeling pretty confident walking out of the interview for the Toronto Raptors’ head coaching job.

Nick Nurse’s one-liner won him over with the Toronto Raptors. (Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images)

During his guest appearance on the ‘Inside the Green Room with Danny Green’ podcast, the Raptors bench boss explained that in the latter stages of the interview for the position, he was asked to tell a joke.

And his response? Get a load of this one, it will really quack you up.

“A duck walked into a pharmacy, walked up to the counter and said ‘I would like some chapstick please’,” Nurse recounted. “And the clerk took the chapstick down, gave it to the duck and said, ‘Will that be cash or charge’?”

He said ‘Just put it on my bill.'”

Ba-dum tshh. Get it? Because he’s a duck, and ducks have a bill. Not bad for thinking of that on the spot. The Raptors’ front office were also suitably impressed and named the 51-year-old as Dwane Casey’s replacement. Nurse has guided the Raptors to the top of the Eastern Conference after a 21-6 start to the season.

So maybe put the duck joke in your back pocket. If it worked for Nurse, maybe, just maybe it’ll work for you too if the situation presents itself.

