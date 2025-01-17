Johnston and Towson host Northeastern

Northeastern Huskies (1-11, 0-3 CAA) at Towson Tigers (3-12, 1-3 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson plays Northeastern after India Johnston scored 21 points in Towson's 61-59 loss to the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Tigers have gone 1-5 in home games. Towson averages 17.9 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Huskies are 0-3 in CAA play. Northeastern is 1-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Towson averages 58.6 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 68.2 Northeastern allows. Northeastern's 34.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points lower than Towson has allowed to its opponents (41.4%).

The Tigers and Huskies match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnston is averaging 12 points for the Tigers.

Abigail Jegede is averaging 15.6 points for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 60.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 49.0 points, 26.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

