Johnson's 26 help FGCU down Bellarmine 77-61

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dallion Johnson's 26 points helped FGCU defeat Bellarmine 77-61 on Thursday night.

Johnson shot 9 for 16, including 8 for 14 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (11-9, 6-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Zavian McLean shot 6 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 16 points. Michael Duax had 12 points and finished 5 of 10 from the field.

Billy Smith led the way for the Knights (3-17, 0-7) with 16 points. Jack Karasinski added 12 points for Bellarmine. Curt Hopf also had 11 points. The Knights prolonged their losing streak to 10 in a row.

Both teams next play Saturday. FGCU visits Eastern Kentucky and Bellarmine plays Stetson at home.

