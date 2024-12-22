Johnson's 25 lead FGCU past Florida Tech 79-62

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dallion Johnson scored 25 points as FGCU beat Florida Tech 79-62 on Sunday.

Johnson shot 9 for 16, including 6 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (4-8). Keeshawn Kellman added 14 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field while he also had nine rebounds. Rahmir Barno shot 5 of 6 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding seven assists and six steals.

The Panthers were led in scoring by Donovan Brown, who finished with 26 points, six rebounds and six assists. Can Kaan Turgut added 13 points and six rebounds for Florida Tech. Logan Allen also had nine points.

FGCU visits Richmond in its next matchup on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press