Johnson and Maryland-Eastern Shore host Wagner

Wagner Seahawks (4-4) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-10)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore plays Wagner after Evan Johnson scored 23 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore's 80-76 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Hawks have gone 1-0 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 2-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Seahawks have gone 1-4 away from home. Wagner is 2-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Maryland-Eastern Shore is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Wagner allows to opponents. Wagner's 38.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.4 percentage points lower than Maryland-Eastern Shore has given up to its opponents (46.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketron Shaw is scoring 18.0 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Hawks.

Javier Esquerra Trelles is averaging 8.6 points and 4.4 assists for the Seahawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press