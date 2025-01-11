Johnny Walker out of UFC 311 vs. Bogdan Guskov with 'bad injury'

Johnny Walker

With just one week until the event, the UFC 311 lineup has taken a hit.

Light heavyweight veteran Johnny Walker has sustained a "bad injury" that will prevent him from meeting Bogdan Guskov on the Jan. 18 card at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. (ESPN+ pay-per-view, ESPNews, ESPN+)

The matchup was scheduled to serve as the featured preliminary contest on the UFC's first numbered event of the year, but Walker (21-9 MMA, 7-6 UFC) said he could not proceed with stepping into the octagon after his injury, and offered an apology to Guskov (16-3 MMA, 2-1 UFC) after announcing his withdrawal on Saturday.

"I've been pulled out by a bad injury," Walker said in a video on social media. "So I'm not going to be competing, and I'm devastated. A lot of hard work I put in over a few months of training a lot. We want to come back and do a show, but not this time. I wish Bogdan good luck. Hopefully he can find an opponent."

It is unknown at this time if the organization will secure a replacement opponent to face Guskov on just seven days' notice.

The latest UFC 311 lineup now includes:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan – for lightweight title

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov – for bantamweight title

Jamahal Hill vs. Jiri Prochazka

Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano

Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Bogdan Guskov vs. opponent TBA

Raoni Barcelos vs. Payton Talbott

Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac

Sedriques Dumas vs. Zach Reese

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Grant Dawson vs. Diego Ferreira

Ailin Perez vs. Karol Rosa

Muin Gafurov vs. Rinya Nakamura

Bernardo Sopaj vs. Ricky Turcios

Clayton Carpenter vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Related

Dan Hooker: Renato Moicano won't outgrapple Beneil Dariush, faces hard night at the office at UFC 311

UFC 311: Reinier de Ridder 'coming in to wreck' Kevin Holland in sophomore appearance

Islam Makhachev tells his side of Nate Diaz water bottle incident backstage at UFC 311 press conference

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 311.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Johnny Walker out of UFC 311 vs. Bogdan Guskov with 'bad injury'