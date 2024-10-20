Johnny Eblen showed his 'whole deck of cards' in Bellator title rematch, reveals 'hit list' of next opponents

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen has a few names he wants to check off his list after another successful title defense at PFL: Battle of the Giants.

For the second time in 13 months, the undefeated Eblen (16-0) faced Fabian Edwards in a title fight. Eblen stopped Edwards (13-4) the first time around in the third round. This time, things were different as the fight went the distance, and the location played a factor too, according to the champ.

"I feel like it kind felt the same as the first time around, but this time I showed my whole deck of cards," Eblen told MMA Junkie and other reporters during a post-fight news conference. "I utilized my wrestling a bit more. It was a similar type of fight, except the last fight, I caught him. This fight, I could have caught him. I hurt him early.

"I think the time change, it was a big, big impact on me. I really felt it in the fifth round. I think next time I fight out here, I'm going to have to come out earlier."

Unless Edwards goes on an undeniable run, which is hard to do given Bellator's event schedule, there won't be a trilogy fight against Eblen. So the champ will be looking forward to facing a new opponent. In fact, Eblen has made it easier for the Bellator and PFL matchmakers by laying out a "hit list" of names.

"Derek Brunson, Costello van Steenis and Impa (Kasanganay), those are the guys that are on my hit list," Eblen said. "Whoever's ready to fight first."

UFC veteran Brunson (24-9) won his PFL debut last November in a unanimous decision over Ray Cooper. Van Steenis (15-3) is 7-2 under the Bellator banner, and picked up a win over Gregory Babene in May.

Kasanganay (18-4) would be an exciting rematch from their February bout at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions. Eblen won the fight by split decision, but it took a late rally to get the job done. Kasanganay is also a month away from potentially securing his second consecutive light heavyweight PFL championship.

For now, Eblen will enjoy the fruits of his labor after securing his third Bellator title defense, and await the next challenge that promotion produces.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Johnny Eblen showed his 'whole deck of cards' in Bellator title rematch, reveals 'hit list' of next opponents