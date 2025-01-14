Johni Broome injury update: Will Auburn basketball forward play vs Mississippi State?

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Following a two-game road trip to open up SEC conference play, Auburn basketball returns to The Jungle for a top-20 matchup on Tuesday against No. 18 Mississippi State.

The Tigers, who picked up wins at Texas and South Carolina on their road trip, do so as the newly tabbed No. 1 ranked team in the country in the newest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

But that isn't the biggest storyline surrounding Bruce Pearl's team going into Tuesday's game: the Tigers will be without star forward Johni Broome, who sustained a sprained left ankle injury in Auburn's narrow 66-63 win at South Carolina on Saturday.

Through 16 games this season, the 6-foot-10 All-American forward is an early contender for the National Player of the Year award, as he leads Auburn in points (17.9), rebounds (10.7), assists (3.2) and blocks (2.7) per game.

Here's the latest on Broome's injury, including what his status might be for Tuesday's SEC regular contest:

Will Johni Broome play vs Mississippi State? Status for Auburn star forward vs. Bulldogs

Broome was ruled out for Tuesday's SEC home opener vs. Mississippi State by Pearl during a media availability on Monday.

"Johni Broome will not play tomorrow against Mississippi State", Pearl said on Monday according to The Montgomery Advertiser's Jerry Humphrey III on X (formerly Twitter).

#Auburn Bruce Pearl at the podium today: “Johni Broome will not play tomorrow against Mississippi State.” pic.twitter.com/l3rmPhoqOW — Jerry Humphrey III (@Jerryhump3) January 13, 2025

Johni Broome injury update

In the second half of Saturday's SEC road game at South Carolina, Broome sustained an apparent left ankle injury after apparently rolling it while going for a rebound.

After falling down to the ground, where the SEC Network's telecast showed him holding his left ankle, Broom had to be helped off the court by two members of Auburn's training staff. He did not return to the game.

Here's a look at the play where Broome sustained his injury at the 13:26 mark of the second half:

Johni Broome is down, and holding his left ankle.



It appears he came down awkwardly on a South Carolina player’s foot. Auburn’s training staff helping Broome off the floor and to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/xkz76h5X0v — Vince Wolfram (@vincewolfram15) January 11, 2025

After returning with the team to campus, Broome underwent an MRI on Sunday morning. As noted by CBS Sports' college basketball insider Matt Norlander, Auburn announced on Sunday that Broome's MRI revealed it is a lower ankle sprain and he will not require surgery.

And though Broome won't need surgery, the Tigers All-American forward is out indefinitely.

"Timeline is unknown but he's not expected back in the next week, at minimum," Norlander wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

As noted by The Field of 68's Auburn podcaster Vince Wolfram, Broome posted the following on his Instagram story Sunday morning:

"Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make your paths straight."

Johni Broome posted this message to his Instagram story this morning.



Sending prayers your way, 4! 🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/5FwJC2i8aM — Vince Wolfram (@vincewolfram15) January 12, 2025

What is Auburn's Johni Broome's injury?

Broome is dealing with a sprain left ankle and is out indefinitely.

"Johni Broome has a sprained ankle," Pearl told reporters following Saturday's game at South Carolina. "We'll go back to Auburn and get (an) MRI and X-Rays and see if there is anything more."

Johni Broome stats

Broome ranks ninth in the country in rebounds per game at 10.7 and is averaging 17.9 points per game.

Here's full breakout at Broome's stats this season at Auburn:

2024-25: 17.9 points per game, 10.7 rebounds per game, 2.7 blocks per game and 54.6% field goal shooting (28.6% from beyond the arc)

