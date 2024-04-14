John Travolta’s Daughter Ella Wishes Her Late Brother Jett a Happy Birthday: ‘I Love You Always’

Jett died in 2009 at age 16 after having a seizure during a family vacation in the Bahamas

Rogers and Cowan via Getty John Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston with Ella and their late son Jett in an undated photo

John Travolta’s daughter Ella Bleu Travolta is honoring her late brother Jett on what would have been his 32nd birthday this weekend.

After John, 70, posted a sentimental birthday tribute to Jett — who died in 2009 at age 16 after having a seizure during a family vacation in the Bahamas — his daughter, 24, also showed some social media love to her sibling for his April 13 birthday.

“Happy Birthday, Jetty. I love you always❤️,” Ella wrote in an Instagram caption alongside a throwback photo of herself as a baby eating a snack as her big brother watched over her.

Ella Bleu Travolta/Instagram Ella Travolta shared this throwback photo of her with Jett.

In his Instagram post, John called his late son “Jetty” and remembered him on his birthday.

“Happy birthday my Jetty — not a day goes by where you’re not with me!” the actor captioned a throwback photo of himself standing beside his late wife Kelly Preston holding Jett as the trio smiled for the camera.

John and Kelly, who died from breast cancer in 2020 at age 57, welcomed Jett in April 1992.

Vinnie Zuffante/Getty John Travolta with his son Jett in 1996.

In a 1994 interview with PEOPLE, John said, “I can't imagine what life would be like without Jett.”

“After he was born and cleaned up, I held him for hours while Kelly slept,” John recalled at the time. “When they came to take him away for various tests, I said, ‘No, you can’t see him today. You’ll have to do it another day.’ I went a little nutsy.”

Jett was their first of three children together, with Ella being born in April 2000 and Benjamin in November 2010.

John recently marked Ella’s 24th birthday this month with a video montage.

“Happy birthday Ella,” he wrote on Instagram. ”I love you. Your dad!”



