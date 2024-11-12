John Robinson, former USC Trojans and Los Angeles Rams coach, dies at 89

Former NFL and college football coach John Robinson has died at the age of 89.

Robinson enjoyed tremendous success in Los Angeles, while coaching the University of Southern California and the NFL's L.A. Rams.

He died Monday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, of complications from pneumonia, according to USC.

Robinson coached the USC Trojans to the 1978 national championship and won eight bowl games as a head coach.

His football coaching career began as an assistant at Oregon in 1960 before USC hired him as an offensive coordinator in 1972. Robinson became the Oakland Raiders running back coach in 1975 before returning to USC as head coach from 1976 to 1982.

He then returned to the NFL as the Los Angeles Rams head coach from 1983–1991, before returning to the USC sidelines as head coach from 1993 until 1997. His final head coaching stop was at UNLV (1999-2004).

John Robinson coached the Los Angeles Rams to six playoffs appearances.

Robinson was one of the most successful college football coaches in history. He registered a 104-35-4 record in two stints at USC and earned five Pac-10 titles. He had an overall record of He had a 132-77-4 overall record in college.

In the NFL, Robinson guided the Rams to six playoff appearances, including two NFC championship games. He finished his career with the Rams with a record of 75-68 record.

The Rams honored Robinson with a moment of silence before they kicked off their Monday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins.

Robinson is survived by his wife, Beverly, his four children, two stepchildren and 10 grandchildren.

According to USC, a celebration of life will be held following this college football season, per Robinson's wishes.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: John Robinson, former USC and Los Angeles Rams coach, dies at 89