John Cena’s unlikely collaboration with Real Madrid star takes everyone by surprise

In the Intercontinental Cup Final, Real Madrid demonstrated their superiority, securing a comfortable victory with a standout performance.

Rodrygo was one of the key contributors to their success, scoring a magnificent goal that sealed the club’s 3-0 win. His goal, which came as the second of the match, showcased his attacking prowess and highlighted his growing influence on the field.

This goal not only helped Real Madrid lift the prestigious cup but also led to an unexpected moment of celebration that captured attention worldwide.

John Cena… out of nowhere

Rodrygo’s celebration was inspired by the famous gesture of WWE legend John Cena. The Brazilian forward mimicked Cena’s signature move, sparking an online reaction from the wrestler himself.

Cena, known for his long and successful career in professional wrestling and acting, shared an image of Rodrygo’s celebration on his Instagram, bringing together two very different sports.

This unexpected connection between football and wrestling brought a fun twist to the match’s aftermath, showing the cross-over appeal of both stars in their respective fields.

Returning to action after an injury, Rodrygo made an immediate impact, scoring his fifth goal of the season and proving his fitness.

With 1,288 minutes under his belt this season, it’s clear that the Brazilian is back in form and ready to play an even more prominent role in the upcoming fixtures.

His celebration was not just a display of excitement but also a gesture of respect for John Cena, a figure he admires greatly. Cena’s influence extends beyond the wrestling ring, making his connection with Rodrygo even more meaningful.

While it is uncertain whether Rodrygo will repeat this celebration in the future, the moment has already etched itself into football history, symbolising the respect between two successful professionals from completely different worlds.