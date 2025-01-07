John Cena announces he is entering 2025 Royal Rumble to kick off WWE farewell tour

Editor's Note: USA TODAY has live results, updates and highlights from WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix. Follow along here.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The first entrant in the 2025 Royal Rumble has been determined, and it's going to be someone chasing a WWE record.

John Cena announced at Monday Night Raw in Inglewood, California that he will be competing in the men's match on Feb. 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

There’s been hope Cena would become a record 17-time WWE champion this year, but he said it’s “never going to happen.” He clarified that he has a better chance to win an Academy Award than win another title, but there are chances he could compete for it.

With a smirk to the crowd, Cena then announced he will enter the 2025 Royal Rumble for the chance to be a No. 1 contender at WrestleMania 41. He then made a strong prediction before signing off.

“I’m going to win the Royal Rumble,” he said.

This year will be Cena's final one competing for WWE. He hasn't said how many events he plans to compete in, but he hinted at a heavy schedule that will likely have him wrestling in major premium live events.

Now the first one of the year, less than a month away, will have the 16-time WWE Champion hoping to make the main event at WrestleMania 41 in April and go for the record 17th title.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: John Cena to enter 2025 Royal Rumble to kick off WWE farewell tour