John Blundell of MLB wins Fishel Award for MLB public relations excellence

DALLAS (AP) — John Blundell of the commissioner's office has won the Robert O. Fishel Award for public relations excellence.

Major League Baseball made the announcement Monday at the winter meetings.

The Fishel Award is named for the former executive with Cleveland, the St. Louis Browns, the New York Yankees and the American League office. Former Fishel winners and MLB officials vote on the award.

Blundell, a vice president of communications, just finished his 26th season with MLB. He manages media operations and accreditation for the postseason, All-Star Game and international and domestic special events. He has planned and arranged operations at events in Australia, Brazil, Britain, China, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico, South Korea and Taiwan.

Blundell started his baseball career with the New York Yankees before moving to MLB.

The Associated Press