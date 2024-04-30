Jofra Archer named in England T20 World Cup squad after injury nightmare

He’s back: Jofra Archer has gone almost a year without making a competitive appearance (Getty Images)

England are backing Jofra Archer to inspire their T20 World Cup defence after naming the quick in their preliminary squad for the summer tournament, almost a year on from his last competitive appearance.

Archer last played top-level cricket at the Indian Premier League (IPL) in May last year before suffering a recurrence of a stress fracture of the elbow, but was on Tuesday included in a 15-man squad for next month’s four-match series against Pakistan, as well as the World Cup in the USA and Caribbean that follows.

Chris Jordan has also been recalled, while young spinner Tom Hartley and Test opener Ben Duckett get the nod, but there is no place for either dual World Cup winner Chris Woakes or teenager Rehan Ahmed.

Archer returned to England duty on white-ball tours of South Africa and Bangladesh at the start of last year, before breaking down again to continue a torrid run of injuries that began with another stress fracture at the start of 2020.

Despite his struggles, however, the 29-year-old was handed a new two-year central contract in the autumn and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have been plotting an ultra-cautious approach to his latest comeback, with short-format cricket to be the focus this summer and a Test return ruled out until 2025 at the earliest.

Archer must prove his fitness in the warm-up series against Pakistan before England fly across the Atlantic. Their first World Cup group game is scheduled for June 4, in Barbados against Scotland.

After the dismal failure of last year’s 50-over World Cup defence in India, head coach Matthew Mott and captain Jos Buttler are under significant pressure heading into the latest renewal of a tournament they won as a new leadership duo in 2022.

With Jamie Overton ruled out with a back problem, the pair have turned back to the experience of Jordan, who was left out of the white-ball tour to the Caribbean before Christmas.

Ahmed bowled in tandem with Adil Rashid on that trip but has been overlooked in favour of Hartley. The Lancashire spinner is uncapped in T20Is but impressed on the Test tour of India this winter and offers a left-arm option.

Duckett’s inclusion reflects the lack of left-handers in England’s top order after Ben Stokes opted out of the tournament to manage his workload, though with the likes of Buttler, Phil Salt, Jonny Bairstow and Will Jacks in fine form at the IPL, he appears likely to start on the bench.

England have confirmed that players currently playing in India will return in time for the start of the Pakistan series at Headingley on May 22.

Preliminary England squad for T20 World Cup

Jos Buttler (Lancashire) Captain

Moeen Ali (Warwickshire)

Jofra Archer (Sussex)

Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Tom Hartley (Lancashire)

Will Jacks (Surrey)

Chris Jordan (Surrey)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Phil Salt (Lancashire)

Reece Topley (Surrey)

Mark Wood (Durham)