Joey Votto announcing his retirement from the MLB after 17 seasons inspired adoring tributes from fans

cory woodroof
·3 min read
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 13: Joey Votto #19 of the Cincinnati Reds stands on deck during the seventh inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on June 13, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Reds defeated the Diamondbacks 5-4. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775789279 ORIG FILE ID: 1402788409

Cincinnati Reds legend Joey Votto officially retired after 17 seasons on Wednesday evening, closing the book on one of the great MLB careers of his generation.

"Cincinnati, I've only played for you," Votto said in an Instagram post announcing his retirement. "I love you."

After joining the franchise in 2007, Votto made six MLB All-Star Games and was named the NL MVP in 2010. He also earned the Hank Aaron Award for the NL in 2010 and a Gold Glove Award in 2011.

Votto will go down as one of the great Cincinnati baseball players, and fans paid tribute to the Reds great as he leaves the baseball diamond for good.

