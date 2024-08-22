Joey Votto announcing his retirement from the MLB after 17 seasons inspired adoring tributes from fans

Cincinnati Reds legend Joey Votto officially retired after 17 seasons on Wednesday evening, closing the book on one of the great MLB careers of his generation.

"Cincinnati, I've only played for you," Votto said in an Instagram post announcing his retirement. "I love you."

After joining the franchise in 2007, Votto made six MLB All-Star Games and was named the NL MVP in 2010. He also earned the Hank Aaron Award for the NL in 2010 and a Gold Glove Award in 2011.

Votto will go down as one of the great Cincinnati baseball players, and fans paid tribute to the Reds great as he leaves the baseball diamond for good.

“That’s it. I’m done. I am officially retired from baseball.”



- Joey Votto announcing on IG that he is retiring



The IG video is posted below, along with his full statement:



“Cincinnati, I’ve only played for you. I love you.” pic.twitter.com/fKIcSHLgR6 — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) August 21, 2024

Joey Votto has announced his retirement via his Instagram after 17 seasons, six All-Star selections, a Gold Glove, and 2010 NL MVP honors. 👏 pic.twitter.com/jFyhqIXLL8 — MLB (@MLB) August 21, 2024

there will never be another joey votto https://t.co/zh51ERCJSr pic.twitter.com/qUwVkxo2dE — Logan (@loganstephens24) August 21, 2024

Congratulations on an absolutely remarkable career for Votto. Not only was he one of the best left handed hitters since Bonds, he was a remarkable person. Can't wait to watch his Cooperstown speech. https://t.co/42KNXI5iWY — Max Greenfield (@GreenfieldMax18) August 21, 2024

If my daughter grows up to play softball, I’ll tell her to play like Joey.



If your son plays like Joey, you’re one of the lucky ones.



A Joey Votto at-bat was an experience. He was a savant, a true genius with an unmatched sense of history.



There will never be another. https://t.co/88f2Jtd00h — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) August 22, 2024

Greatest Cincinnati athlete of my life. A lot of memorable nights at the ballpark with family and friends that you played a part in making special. Thank you for everything, 19. #ATOBTTR https://t.co/N2o5EN0fys — Alex Kurtz (@adkurtz7) August 21, 2024

Happy trails to a great player who deserves to go to the Hall of Fame. He's such an engaging person, and at least from a distance seems like a really good person too. Baseball and the world could use more like him. https://t.co/YamTwB90LR — Jason Lukehart (@JasonLukehart) August 21, 2024

My favorite pro athlete. All the good baseball memories I have are thanks to this man’s contributions. He had better be in Cooperstown https://t.co/tNzuIDjIgt — morrisoncrying (@morrisoncrying) August 21, 2024

What an absolutely amazing career! Consider myself lucky to not only be able to play on the same field as this guy but to also play on the same team! Can’t wait to watch the HOF induction! Congrats @JoeyVotto happy for you my man! https://t.co/liuT5nuMRJ — Brandon Finnegan (@bfinny29) August 21, 2024

I started watching Joey Votto play before I could drive. His career spans my entire baseball fandom and today I am sad. Thanks @JoeyVotto. https://t.co/69AyFyaH9Y — Dylan (@DoesntSwear) August 21, 2024

To answer the question: Yes, he is a Hall of Famer; Yes, he will get in. https://t.co/NGYbiC2LmM — Chris Towers is the Riley Greene Preservation Soc (@CTowersCBS) August 21, 2024

Joey Votto and I are from the same neighborhood in Toronto and I idolized him growing up. He's the reason I started playing baseball as a kid and fell in love with the game. Will always love #19. https://t.co/i6Kobl7ALA — Lochlahn March (@lochlahn) August 21, 2024

