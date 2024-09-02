Advertisement
Joey Chestnut vs. Takeru Kobayashi live updates: Netflix 'Unfinished Beef' pits two hot dog eating legends in head-to-head showdown

Since 2001, the two have won 22 of the 24 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating contests

yahoo sports staff
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 01: (L-R) Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi attend press conference for LIVE Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef at the Hyper X Arena at the Luxor on September 01, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)
Over the last two decades, the two names that have become most famous in the world of competitive eating are Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi. The Japanese sensation burst onto the scene in 2001, winning the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog eating contest with a record 50 hot dogs and buns — the first of his six consecutive victories on Coney Island. In 2007, Chestnut came onto the scene, toppling Kobayashi with a then-record 66 hot dogs and buns in 12 minutes.

The two remain the only men's competitors to win the event more than four times — Kobayashi with six and Chestnut with 16. The two haven't competed against each other in competitive eating's most famous event since 2009, after Kobayashi wouldn't sign an exclusive deal with Major League Eating and hasn't been seen competing on Coney Island on the 4th of July since. This year, Chestnut missed an opportunity at a 17th Mustard Belt after signing a deal with another organization.

Those roads now lead us to Netflix, which hosts a 10-minute hot dog and buns eating contest between the two most prolific competitive eaters of the 21st century.

Let the games begin.

  • Date: Monday, Sept. 2, 2024

  • Location: Luxor Hotel and Casino | Las Vegas, Nev.

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET

  • Streaming: Netflix

Stay with Yahoo Sports for live updates from Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef.

Live9 updates
  • Featured
    Kari Anderson

    Chestnut and Kobayashi will have 10 minutes to squash the beef

    The structure for today's competition is simple: Similar to the Coney Island competition, Chestnut and Kobayashi will have 10 minutes to eat as many hot dogs and buns as they can.

    Given that the contest is likely to be tight, the contest also has two overtime structures prepared. For the first OT, Chestnut and Kobayashi will have to eat as many hot dogs as they can in an added three-minute period. The second OT is about speed, with the first of the two to finish five hot dogs getting the win.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Takeru Kobayashi has arrived at The Luxor

  • Kari Anderson

    New rules for Unfinished Beef

    Today's competition contains a number of rules that differentiate it from typical hot dog eating contests.

    Two of the common strategies in competitive eating — dipping hot dogs in water and separating the franks from the buns — are not allowed. There will also be official referees counting every hot dog consumed, creating a slightly more formal hot dog counting process to ensure accuracy. Rule violations, vomiting or even extra crumbs left behind could all result in penalties.

  • Kobayashi is planning a big entrance for today's showdown

    Per Google translate:

    I think I gave the Netflix team a lot of trouble when it came to deciding on my entrance music and what to wear.

    When something is made from scratch,

    I say it doesn’t suit me and I don’t want to wear it. Coming from someone like me, the answer is "a lot."

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Take a look at this trophy 👀

    It may not be the Mustard Belt, but this will look quite tasty in the winner's trophy case.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    USC Marching band on hand for 'Unfinished Beef'

    After a great night, just across I-15 at Allegiant Stadium for the USC Trojans in a season opening win over LSU, The Marching Band is still in Sin City for the weekend and will be on hand at for the Chestnut vs. Kobayashi showdown.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Here's how the two eating icons get prepared for a competition like this one

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    In a tuneup heading into this late summer clash, Joey Chestnut took on a big challenge at Buffalo Wild Wiings

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    A Showdown a decade and a half in the making

    Two giants of the competitive eating world will share the stage for the first time in 15 years after their legendary competitions on Coney Island.

