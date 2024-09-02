Joey Chestnut vs. Takeru Kobayashi live updates: Netflix 'Unfinished Beef' pits two hot dog eating legends in head-to-head showdown

Since 2001, the two have won 22 of the 24 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating contests

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 01: (L-R) Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi attend press conference for LIVE Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef at the Hyper X Arena at the Luxor on September 01, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

Over the last two decades, the two names that have become most famous in the world of competitive eating are Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi. The Japanese sensation burst onto the scene in 2001, winning the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog eating contest with a record 50 hot dogs and buns — the first of his six consecutive victories on Coney Island. In 2007, Chestnut came onto the scene, toppling Kobayashi with a then-record 66 hot dogs and buns in 12 minutes.

The two remain the only men's competitors to win the event more than four times — Kobayashi with six and Chestnut with 16. The two haven't competed against each other in competitive eating's most famous event since 2009, after Kobayashi wouldn't sign an exclusive deal with Major League Eating and hasn't been seen competing on Coney Island on the 4th of July since. This year, Chestnut missed an opportunity at a 17th Mustard Belt after signing a deal with another organization.

Those roads now lead us to Netflix, which hosts a 10-minute hot dog and buns eating contest between the two most prolific competitive eaters of the 21st century.

Let the games begin.

How to watch Unfinished Beef: Joey Chestnut vs. Takeru Kobayashi

Date: Monday, Sept. 2, 2024

Location: Luxor Hotel and Casino | Las Vegas, Nev.

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Streaming: Netflix

Stay with Yahoo Sports for live updates from Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef.