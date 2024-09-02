Joey Chestnut vs. Takeru Kobayashi live updates: Netflix 'Unfinished Beef' pits two hot dog eating legends in head-to-head showdown

Over the last two decades, the two names that have become most famous in the world of competitive eating are Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi. The Japanese sensation burst onto the scene in 2001, winning the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog eating contest with a record 50 hot dogs and buns — the first of his six consecutive victories on Coney Island. In 2007, Chestnut came onto the scene, toppling Kobayashi with a then-record 66 hot dogs and buns in 12 minutes.
The two remain the only men's competitors to win the event more than four times — Kobayashi with six and Chestnut with 16. The two haven't competed against each other in competitive eating's most famous event since 2009, after Kobayashi wouldn't sign an exclusive deal with Major League Eating and hasn't been seen competing on Coney Island on the 4th of July since. This year, Chestnut missed an opportunity at a 17th Mustard Belt after signing a deal with another organization.
Those roads now lead us to Netflix, which hosts a 10-minute hot dog and buns eating contest between the two most prolific competitive eaters of the 21st century.
Let the games begin.
How to watch Unfinished Beef: Joey Chestnut vs. Takeru Kobayashi
Date: Monday, Sept. 2, 2024
Location: Luxor Hotel and Casino | Las Vegas, Nev.
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Streaming: Netflix
Chestnut and Kobayashi will have 10 minutes to squash the beef
The structure for today's competition is simple: Similar to the Coney Island competition, Chestnut and Kobayashi will have 10 minutes to eat as many hot dogs and buns as they can.
Given that the contest is likely to be tight, the contest also has two overtime structures prepared. For the first OT, Chestnut and Kobayashi will have to eat as many hot dogs as they can in an added three-minute period. The second OT is about speed, with the first of the two to finish five hot dogs getting the win.
Today's competition contains a number of rules that differentiate it from typical hot dog eating contests.
Two of the common strategies in competitive eating — dipping hot dogs in water and separating the franks from the buns — are not allowed. There will also be official referees counting every hot dog consumed, creating a slightly more formal hot dog counting process to ensure accuracy. Rule violations, vomiting or even extra crumbs left behind could all result in penalties.
Kobayashi is planning a big entrance for today's showdown
