Joel McHale picks and $30K kicks highlight College GameDay ahead of Washington vs. Oregon

College Football's Week 7 will feature a highly anticipated top-10 matchup between No. 8 Oregon and No. 7 Washington. The game will have significant implications for the College Football Playoffs.

Both teams are currently at the top of college football in terms of average yards. Washington boasts an average of 569.4 total yards per game, while Oregon averages 555.8 total yards per game.

This will be the 115th time the Huskies and Ducks face each other, marking their final Pac-12 meeting before they both depart to join the Big Ten Conference.

ESPN's College GameDay went to Seattle to excite Washington and Oregon fans at 6 a.m. The fans didn't let the rain dampen their spirits as they braved the weather to support their teams. The Huskies vs. Ducks game kickoffs at 3:30 p.m., ET, on ABC.

"This is one of the most impressive things I've seen humans do!"@PatMcAfeeShow is loving the atmosphere in Seattle 👏#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/iPzLREkGg5 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 14, 2023

Joel McHale joins College GameDay as guest picker

Actor and comedian Joel McHale, a University of Washington alum, joins ESPN as the Week 7 guest picker at his alma mater. McHale earned a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Washington in 1995. He has appeared in several films, including 'Spider-Man 2,' 'Ted,' 'Spy Kids: All the Time in the World,' and 'The Happytime Murders.'

While painted purple and gold, it was no surprise who McHale picked to win the top-10 Washington vs. Oregon showdown.

.@joelmchale is painted in Washington colors and got handed a dog from a fan 😂#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/q47mCkw4dv — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 14, 2023

Best from College GameDay

The Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies didn't let the gloomy morning in Seattle keep them from cheering on their sides at the College GameDay set. Here are the best College GameDay signs.

Student wins $30K with kick

Pat McAfee immediately signed a $30,000 check when a Washington student made a redemption kick after narrowly missing a kick that could have won him $60,000.

"ONE MORE KICK! ONE MORE KICK!"



Greyson redeemed himself and is taking home $30K from @PatMcAfeeShow after making the kick 💰#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/uFGSt7gBdm — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 14, 2023

