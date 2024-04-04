Joel Madden Says He Was 'Surprised' by Name Brother Benji and Cameron Diaz Chose for Their New Son

The brothers have both chosen bird names for their sons, with Benji and Diaz opting for the moniker Cardinal for their newborn

Monica Schipper/Getty; Donato Sardella/Getty Joel Madden (L); Benji Madden (C) and Cameron Diaz (R)

Joel Madden didn’t see his brother Benji Madden’s baby name choice coming!

After Benji, 45, and his wife Cameron Diaz announced that they’d welcomed their second child together — a son named Cardinal — last month, his twin brother Joel, opened up about his nephew’s moniker and the couple also choosing a bird nam name for their little one. (Joel and wife Nicole Richie share son Sparrow, 14.)

"It was a surprise to all of us. We're all very happy though," Joel told Entertainment Tonight at the April 2 premiere of his wife’s new film Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead.

Richie, 42, was also quizzed on whether or not her brother-in-law Benji spoke to her husband Joel about choosing a bird name for his baby boy.

"I didn't ask, but I really don't think they did,” Richie told ET. “I think it's just a twin thing — who knows?"

Frazer Harrison/Getty Joel Madden (L) and Nicole Richie (R)

Cardinal joins Benji and 51-year-old Diaz’s 4-year-old daughter Raddix, who was born on December 30, 2019.

The couple shared their happy news in a joint Instagram post on March 23.

"We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden❤️🙏He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute ☺️We are feeling so blessed and grateful 🍀Sending much love from our fam to yours 🙏❤️Best wishes and Good Afternoon!! 🤘⚡️," the caption read.

Noel Vasquez/GC Images Benji Madden (L) and Cameron Diaz (R)

The caption accompanied a colorful drawing that read, “A little bird whispered to me."

Days after they announced their new arrival, a source told PEOPLE that the actress and the Good Charlotte rocker were always keen to add to their brood.

"Cameron and Benji love being parents and are ecstatic now with the addition to their family," they shared. "They have always wanted more children. They like everything about being a mom and dad. It's pure joy for them."

"They have a solid and happy marriage and have proven already that they are natural parents who took to it easily," the insider added. "They are so happy, you can't help but share in their excitement."

The duo tied the knot in January 2015.



