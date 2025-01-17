Joel Embiid still out for Sixers as left knee swelling sidelines 2023 MVP

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid will miss at least the next three games against Indiana, Milwaukee and Denver with swelling in his left knee, the team announced Friday.

“Joel Embiid participated in an on-court workout (Thursday) after missing the last six games due to a left foot sprain,” the 76ers said in a news release. “While the foot sprain has healed, Embiid experienced an increase in swelling in his left knee following the workout. After consulting with team medical staff and external doctors, Embiid will receive treatment in the coming days to address the swelling. As a result, he will be out for the upcoming road trip and re-evaluated in approximately 7-10 days.”

It's yet another setback for Embiid and the Sixers who are 15-24 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

Embiid, the 2022-23 NBA MVP, has played in just 13 games this season, missing time with knee, foot and sinus injuries. He was sidelined for Philadelphia’s first nine games, sat out seven consecutive games in late November and early December and has been sidelined for the past six games.

He is averaging 24.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 blocks and shooting 45.2% from the field – which is the lowest shooting percentage of his career.

On October 29, the NBA fined the 76ers $100,000 for “public statements, including by president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and head coach Nick Nurse, that were inconsistent with Joel Embiid’s health status and in violation of NBA rules, including the league’s Player Participation Policy.

“The league’s investigation also confirmed that Embiid has been unable to play in the 76ers’ regular season games this season due to a left knee condition, and therefore his games missed have not violated the Player Participation Policy.”

