Joel Embiid scores 34 in return to 76ers' lineup after missing 1 game with sinus fracture

Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey played together for only the fourth time this season

Joel Embiid returned to the Philadelphia 76ers' lineup after missing one full game due to a sinus fracture. Wearing a protective mask, he scored 34 points in Friday's 108-98 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Embiid also tallied nine assists with five rebounds in 25 minutes.

Embiid sustained a sinus fracture last Friday versus the Indiana Pacers when he was inadvertently hit in the face by Bennedict Mathurin. The Sixers said on Monday that he would be re-evaluated in one week.

But four days later, Embiid was back in the lineup. Due to a fortunate stretch in Philadelphia's schedule, he only missed one game — Monday's 121-108 win over the Hornets — with the injury.

Embiid established himself early, scoring eight of Philadelphia's first 14 points as the Sixers ran out to a 41-23 first-quarter lead.

However, the Sixers cooled off while the Hornets chipped away at the big deficit. With eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Charlotte cut Philadelphia's lead to 89-83. But three straight baskets by Embiid helped the Sixers build their lead back up.

Friday's contest was only the fourth in which Philly's "Big Three" of Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey played together. The Sixers went 1-2 in those previous three games.

Maxey scored 23 points with four rebounds and six assists. George only contributed five points, yet totaled 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals in his 33 minutes. Kelly Oubre Jr. was Philadelphia's third 20-point scorer with 22 points, shooting 4-for-6 on 3-pointers.

Vasilije Micić led the Hornets with 20 points, followed by 15 points and seven rebounds from Miles Bridges. Brandon Miller missed the game with a sprained left ankle suffered in Monday's game versus Philadelphia.

Up next for the 76ers is a Saturday night matchup with the NBA-best Cleveland Cavaliers, who defeated the NBA Cup champion Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, 124-101. (Damian Lillard did not play for the Bucks due to a right calf strain.) Will Embiid play the second leg of back-to-back games on the schedule?