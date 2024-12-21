Joel Embiid returns to 76ers' starting lineup after missing 1 game with sinus fracture

Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey will play together for only the fourth time this season

Joel Embiid has played in only six games for the Philadelphia 76ers so far this season due to left knee management, suspension and injury. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will start Friday's matchup with the Charlotte Hornets, the team announced.

Embiid sustained a sinus fracture last Friday versus the Indiana Pacers when he was inadvertently hit in the face by Bennedict Mathurin. The Sixers said on Monday that he would be re-evaluated in one week. Four days later, Embiid is back in the lineup.

Though he did not wear a protective mask during pregame warmups, Embiid is wearing one in the game. Friday's contest is only the fourth in which Philly's "Big Three" of Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey are playing together. The Sixers went 1–2 in those previous three games.

Due to a fortunate stretch in Philadelphia's schedule, Embiid only missed one full game — Monday's 121–108 win over the Hornets — with the injury.