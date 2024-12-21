Joel Embiid returns from sinus fracture to play against Charlotte

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid started for the Philadelphia 76ers against Charlotte on Friday night after missing a game because of a sinus fracture.

Embiid was introduced to a roaring ovation and wore a protective “ Phantom of the Opera ” mask in his return.

Embiid has been ravaged by injuries this season and had only played in six games, mostly due to knee soreness — a pivotal reason why the Sixers are well under .500 and not a threat to contend in the Eastern Conference.

Coach Nick Nurse said ahead of the game that Embiid's outlook was “positive” going into his pregame workout and that there are always numerous factors in deciding if the oft-injured two-time NBA scoring champion will play each game.

“I just think it's overall probably everything,” Nurse said. “How's he feeling, how's the conditioning working out? How's his body feeling? Just everything. How's he breathing? How's he moving? All that stuff.”

The heralded Big Three of All-Stars Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George started a game together for only the fourth time this season.

Embiid had used a “ Phantom ” type of mask in the past.

In 2018, Embiid fractured his left orbital bone and sustained a concussion when he collided with teammate Markelle Fultz, sidelining him for the final eight games of the regular season and the first two games of the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

In April 2022, Embiid caught an elbow from Pascal Siakam in Philadelphia’s series-clinching Game 6 win, causing to fracture his right orbital and forcing the seven-time All-Star to miss the first two games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with the injury.

Embiid 's recent facial fracture happened last Friday against Indiana. Embiid battled Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin when he caught an errant forearm and elbow to the bridge of the nose. Embiid crumpled to the ground as play continued up floor and stayed down near the Philadelphia bench, holding his face.

Embiid has been bothered by swelling in his left knee and also served a three-game suspension for a physical incident with a reporter.

The 30-year-old Embiid was limited to 39 games last season, mostly because of knee surgery after tearing the meniscus in his left knee on Jan. 30 against Golden State.

Embiid, who helped the U.S. win gold in the Paris Olympics, signed a $193 million contract ahead of training camp and skipped the entire preseason.

Dan Gelston, The Associated Press