Joe Schmidt, NFL Hall of Famer and Detroit Lions Linebacker, Dies at 92: ‘The Heart of Our Team’

He was “one of the proudest Lions you will ever meet,” the NFL team said in a statement

Joe Schmidt, a two-time NFL champion linebacker, has died. He was 92.

The Detroit Lions star — who played and coached for the team from 1953 to 1972 before his Hall of Fame induction in 1973 — died on Wednesday, Sept. 11, the Lions announced the following day.

“Joe was a Lion through and through, having spent his entire career in Detroit, including 13 years as a linebacker and six seasons as our head coach,” the Lions’ Sept. 12 statement read. “He patrolled the middle of our defense with such ferocity that he was named to 10 consecutive Pro Bowls from 1955 to 1964. Joe was an enduring link to our Championship era and one of the proudest Lions you will ever meet.”

“He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1973 and was an inaugural member of our team's ring of honor, the Pride of the Lions, which will ensure his place in our history forever,” the statement continued. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Marilyn, and the entire Schmidt family as we all mourn his passing.”

As a player, Schmidt helped the Lions win the NFL championship in 1953 and 1957. After his stint on the field ended in 1965, he started coaching the linebackers the following year. He became the head coach in 1967 and served in that role until 1972.



Martha Firestone Ford, a former Lions owner, remembered Schmidt's legacy.

“Joe Schmidt had the heart of a Lion, which made it appropriate that he was also the heart of our team,” Ford said in a statement on Thursday. “Joe was a key part of our Championship seasons and continued to be an important part of our organization until his passing.”

“Joe made his home in Detroit and carried his success from the field into our community. I am saddened to hear of his passing, but I have nothing but fond memories of the person he was,” Ford added. “I share my deepest condolences with Marilyn and his children.”

