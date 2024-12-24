.

Joe Rogan credits Daniel Cormier for his success as an undersized heavyweight.

Cormier (22-3-1) joined a select few to win UFC titles in two weight divisions simultaneously when he captured both the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles.

Cormier finished out his career as a heavyweight, a division he dominated in Strikeforce before joining the UFC. His broadcast partner Rogan spoke highly of him as both a fighter and person.

"Daniel was a light heavyweight champion and heavyweight champion," Rogan said on a recent episode of his "Joe Rogan Experience." "He was a two-division world champion and was dominating in a weight class in Strikeforce that he didn't even belong in – heavyweight. He's like 5-(foot)-11 – he's not a big guy.

"He's just such an insane tank of a human being. His wrestling was so insane and just his will was so insane. He dominated two different divisions. He was a killer. The nicest f*cking guy you'd ever meet in your life. If you were hanging around him, you would never believe that he could pick up anybody in the room and smash them on their head."

Cormier joined the Modern Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame in 2022. He holds notable wins over the likes of Stipe Miocic, Alexander Gustafsson, Anthony Johnson, and Dan Henderson throughout his career.

Related

Daniel Cormier: UFC Hall of Fame induction 'means the world to me'

Photos: Daniel Cormier through the years

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Joe Rogan heaps praise on UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier: 'He was a killer'