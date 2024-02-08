‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ Is Back on Apple Podcasts Following More Than Three-Year Absence After Spotify Gives Up Exclusivity

Joe Rogan’s popular podcast is back on Apple Podcasts after a more than three-year hiatus.

Last Friday, Spotify announced a multiyear deal renewal with Rogan that is worth as much as $250 million. Under the new pact, “The Joe Rogan Experience” will be widely distributed to third-party platforms including Apple Podcasts, YouTube and Amazon Music. In addition, Spotify is handling ad sales for Rogan’s show, which consistently ranks as the No. 1 most-listened to podcast on the platform.

“JRE” had left Apple Podcasts in September 2020 because of Spotify’s previous exclusive deal with the comedian and podcaster.

On Thursday, Rogan, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), wrote that “The Joe Rogan Experience” is now “officially back on @apple We should be back on @youtube with full episodes in the coming weeks.”

Rogan also wrote, “Shoutout to @spotify for absolutely being the coolest and smartest people I’ve ever had the pleasure of being in partnership with. I’m very excited the podcast will now have a much broader distribution.”

“The Joe Rogan Experience” originally launched Dec. 24, 2009, and has produced more than 2,200 episodes, each averaging 2-3 hours in length.

The show has caused some headaches for Spotify: In early 2022, Neil Young was among a handful of artists who pulled their music from the audio platform in protest of Rogan‘s statements about COVID vaccines on his podcast.

In announcing the renewed deal on Feb. 2, Spotify said it will work closely with Rogan and his team “to continue to maximize the audience of the show across platforms.” Rogan will receive a guaranteed minimum fee from Spotify as well as a cut of advertising revenue.

