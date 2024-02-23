Joe Marler reveals Calcutta Cup 'passion' and Scotland celebration envy as England eye Murrayfield triumph

Joe Marler has admitted that England desperately want to be the team indulging in tops-off celebrations with the Calcutta Cup on Saturday night.

England prop Marler delivered a passionate and candid – but also measured – assessment of the Red Rose envy at Scotland’s recent dominance between the two teams.

England have only beaten Scotland once in the last six meetings of rugby’s oldest rivals.

Scotland can equal their best-ever run against England with a fourth win in succession in Saturday’s Six Nations clash at Murrayfield.

Finn Russell and Greig Laidlaw were filmed in merry revelry singing Flower Of Scotland with shirts at best askew after the Scots sunk England 25-13 in Edinburgh in 2018.

And Harlequins stalwart Marler conceded that England watched those celebrations with respectful jealousy, and are now itching to turn the tables on the auld enemy.

“It stirs passion in me mate, that Calcutta Cup,” said Marler.

Joe Marler reflects on some of Scotland’s most memorable Calcutta Cup celebrations in recent years (Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

“I remember growing up watching the Five and then Six Nations and how it was celebrated winning that cup and how much it meant.

“I know people often talk about how much this game means to Scotland, but even then you could watch England teams and see how much winning meant to them.

“Seeing some of the last few years without the cup, especially with that video of Finn and Greig Laidlaw with their shirts off, singing with the cup.

“It’s great, and I loved it, but I wish it could be us doing that rather than watching it.

“There’s the famous Finn Russell photo too where he’s making the Spiderman signs with his hands, and he’s loving it.

“That stirs passion in me to go, ‘I want that cup’, and I know the other boys in our team want that cup back as well.”

Hooker Jamie George will captain England at Murrayfield on Saturday, just 10 days after his mum Jane’s death from lung cancer.

The Saracens front-rower delivered a raw, emotional and inspiring assessment of all his feelings on Thursday in Edinburgh, laying everything bare ahead of a big weekend.

England would have allowed George to take time off, but the 33-year-old was unequivocal in his desire to play and do his mum proud.

Marler paid heartfelt tribute to his friend and team-mate, hailing George for not just his openness but also his focus.

“Jamie has been incredible,” said Marler.

“I remember talking to him a few weeks before coming into camp, and he was talking about the captaincy being offered to him, and he wasn’t sure whether he was going to take it up with things going on with his mum.

Jamie George has shown huge strength – and vulnerability too – which is great for the whole group, especially the youngsters to see that

England prop Joe Marler

“Having known Jane since I was about 16, coming through the age groups with Jamie, I said to him, ‘mate, just flip it and tell her you’re not doing it and see how upset, disappointed and gutted she’d be if you didn’t do it’.

“I said, ‘you’ve got enough support around you in terms of the senior group to help you with it and you’re the best bloke for it, so let’s crack on and do it’.

“I’m pleased that he did, and it has been tough since we found out about Jane, but he’s shown huge strength – and vulnerability too – which is great for the whole group, especially the youngsters to see that.

“He’s very much thinking, ‘I want to come up here, get the job done’. He’s dealt with it incredibly well.

“We hope we can finish it off with a win up here.”