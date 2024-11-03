Joe Flacco career timeline: What teams has the Colts' veteran quarterback played for?

The Indianapolis Colts will be starting veteran quarterback Joe Flacco for their "Sunday Night Football" game against the Minnesota Vikings. It will be his 188th career start and 193rd career game.

The Colts made the move to Flacco after benching second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson due to poor performance. Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday that "Joe gives us the best chance to win."

The decision will give Flacco, who started his first game as an NFL quarterback in 2008, another chance to be a starting quarterback for a fifth team. Over the course of his 17-year career, he's had many ups and downs across the teams he's played for, highlighted by a Super Bowl MVP award and championship after the 2012 season.

Last year, he added another accomplishment to his career résumé when he won his first official NFL regular-season award. Flacco was the 2023 AP Comeback Player of the Year award for leading the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs with strong performances down the stretch.

From 2008 to 2012 to 2023 and every year in between, here's what to know about Flacco's long career so far:

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: Team to bench Anthony Richardson after Week 8 controversy, per reports

Joe Flacco teams

Baltimore Ravens: 2008-2018, 163 games (163 starts), 96-67 win-loss record

Denver Broncos: 2019, nine games (nine starts), 2-6 record

New York Jets: 2020-2022, 12 games (nine starts), 1-8 record

Cleveland Browns: 2023, five games (five starts), 4-1 record

Indianapolis Colts: 2024-present, four games (two starts), 1-1 record

Flacco is perhaps best known for his time as the Ravens' starting quarterback for 11 seasons. He won Super Bowl 47 over the San Francisco 49ers with the team and was awarded Super Bowl MVP for his performance.

He's played for four teams since and only compiled a winning record again with the Browns last year. His brief regular-season stint with Cleveland included four straight 300-yard games that helped push the team into the playoffs. Though the Browns lost to the Texans in the wild-card round, Flacco's performance earned him another job to start the 2024 season.

Now, Flacco will take over the starting job in Indianapolis, perhaps for the rest of the regular season.

Shane Steichen was asked if Anthony Richardson will start a game for the Colts again:



"That would be great. We'll see." — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) October 30, 2024

Joe Flacco stats

In four games and two starts in 2024, Flacco has a 1-1 record and is 71-of-108 passing (a career-high 65.7% completion rate) for 716 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. His passer rating this year stands at 102.2.

Over his 17-year career, Flacco has a 104-83 win-loss record. He is 4075-of-6611 (61.6% completion rate) with 44,652 passing yards, 252 touchdowns and 156 interceptions. His career passer rating is 84.5.

ANTHONY RICHARDSON: Colts HC Shane Steichen explains why second-year QB was benched for Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco age

Flacco is 39 years old and will be 40 in January.

He is the fifth-oldest player in the NFL this year. He's the third-older non-kicker and second-oldest quarterback behind Jets signal-caller Aaron Rodgers.

OLDEST NFL PLAYERS: Who else makes the list?

Joe Flacco contract

In March, Flacco signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Colts that is fully guaranteed.

Flacco's deal also includes a few incentives:

$250,000 each for playing 30%, 40%, 50% and 60% of snaps in the season

$100,000 for each win in which he plays 50% of snaps or more (two earned already)

$250,000 for each playoff win in which he plays 50% of snaps or more

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Flacco: Stats, contract, teams and more ahead of Week 9 start