Jobe Bellingham is ambitious, loud and has the X-factor – he is far more than Jude’s brother

Jobe Bellingham, 19, has impressed with his dynamic performances for Sunderland - Ian Horrocks/Getty Images

Jobe Bellingham is Jobe Bellingham. He is not just Jude’s brother. He is not living in the shadow of anyone and he is, quietly, but surely, establishing himself as one of the best young English players in the country.

It could be hard being the younger brother of the country’s finest player; younger siblings of famous people can find life challenging even without pursuing the same career, but at Sunderland, Jobe has found the perfect environment to thrive.

This is not about Jude and neither should it be. The two brothers are close; very close, but each is their own man. One plays for Real Madrid and England, the other for Sunderland and England Under-21s.

Jobe is driven to succeed, choosing a career path that he wants, playing in a style that he defines.

At the age of just 19, the midfielder has already made more than 100 appearances in the Championship for Birmingham City and Sunderland.

After a difficult and challenging first season on Wearside, in which Sunderland struggled under three different managers and he, at the age of just 18, was asked to play out of position as a striker, Bellingham has been brilliant in the centre of midfield, playing in a slightly deeper role. He has pace, power and finesse and makes Sunderland’s engine purr.

Bellingham has benefited after being switched from striker to central midfield this season - Owen Humphreys/PA

Anyone who has watched him knows he is destined for bigger and better things. Not least his manager Régis le Bris, the Frenchman who has unexpectedly guided a young Sunderland side into the promotion mix.

It is perhaps telling that, when asked to identify Bellingham’s qualities, the first thing Le Bris mentions is “ambition”.

That can be perceived as a negative word, especially in football when you are playing for a big, proud club such as Sunderland. But Le Bris means it as a compliment. It is the ambition to improve; to learn; the constant drive and determination to be a better player than the one he is today.

“There are many [qualities], there is a long list,” said Le Bris. “Probably his ambition is one of the first ideas I have when I think about Jobe.

“He is very ambitious but this ambition is not naive. It is connected with what he is doing every day in training and every game on the pitch.

“He has many good qualities as a footballer. He is very powerful and he understands the game very well. He is really interested in the game and, because of that, he is able to improve with experiences. He can learn very quickly.

“He is a good student. You can have many conversations with players and some want to understand deeply, live the experience and progress. Jobe is making these steps very early.”

‘His maturity is exceptional’

One thing that repeatedly comes up in conversation with people at Sunderland is Bellingham’s maturity. He is already an imposing physical specimen, a man not a boy, but there is no hint of arrogance or conceit. He is popular within the group; bright and articulate. He is already displaying leadership qualities.

“He is older than his age,” added Le Bris. “He has more maturity. He is like an exception in the sport. It is not easy to play at the level he is doing so at his age, but he is doing so well.

“He has been a big benefit this season, Sunderland are lucky to have him. The good qualities he has, that is non-negotiable. You have to have an X-factor and Jobe does. After that, because he is ambitious and still wants to learn, he is easy to manage.

“I don’t know what he will go on to achieve, it is too early to tell, but he has already achieved a high level of consistency this season.

“The Championship is a dangerous environment for a young player because weaknesses will be punished. Jobe has been involved in both the defensive and offensive aspects of the game. That consistency and the quality he has, he is making big steps [forward]. He is very demanding of those around him. He is very loud and vocal. He is very demanding of himself. He is nothing but positive for the team.”

Jobe with his brother Jude and their parents Mark and Denise at England’s match against Denmark - Paul Grover/The Telegraph

There is also a humility. Protected by his father Mark, who lives with him in the North East, there is no desire to play the media game. It is not that he is reluctant to speak, he just does not feel the need to draw attention to himself.

Neither do Sunderland. Other than Le Bris, nobody employed by the club wants to talk on the record about his development and progress. They would rather just let people see and judge the Championship’s player of the month in December for themselves.

Lots of people and clubs are watching. Crystal Palace were linked with an interest this month and there is an expectation that, should Sunderland miss out on promotion this season, Bellingham could be sold in the summer.

“This season he has stepped up another level,” explained Nick Barnes, who commentates on every Sunderland game for BBC Newcastle. “Last season we saw there was a player there, but the second half of last season was difficult for everybody.

“So, for him to still be impressive, on his own terms, was encouraging. But he has taken it to a different level this season. He has been helped by the defined role Le Bris has given him, playing a little deeper in midfield. He has accepted that role and made it his own. He has really matured.

“I think he will leave Sunderland, possibly this summer. But it will depend on where Sunderland are.

“All the players in this squad have an ambition to get Sunderland promoted to the Premier League and, when Le Bris talked about Jobe’s ambition, that is probably the first thing, if you like.

“But if Sunderland fail to do that, I think Jobe’s pathway probably means he will move on to take that next step in his development.

“For a player like Jobe, is that to play for a European giant or play Premier League football? It is difficult to measure but I expect his ambition, if it is to play in the Premier League, I don’t think that would be for a Crystal Palace, a Bournemouth or a Brentford. He would want to play for one of the biggest clubs in this country.”

Germany could be next step

Staying in this country may not be the preferred option, though. After all, his brother went to Borussia Dortmund in Germany on his way from Birmingham to Real Madrid. Could that be a clue as to what comes next for Jobe?

“Possibly,” replied Barnes. “Because it is difficult sometimes not to associate him with his brother and the pathway he took to Dortmund and Real Madrid.

“There are a growing number of young English players who are taking that option, exposing themselves to European football at a much younger age and playing for big clubs, with high expectations, more regularly than they might do if they moved to the Premier League. It may well make sense for Jobe to do the same.”

Sunderland will be hoping they get to enjoy Jobe for a little longer than people think. Promotion will be the best case they can make to keep him. The way he is playing offers plenty of cause for optimism they can get there together.