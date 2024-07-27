Joan Laporta will travel to USA for Barcelona preseason tour

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta will travel with the squad for their preseason tour of the USA.

La Blaugrana are continuing their preparations for the new La Liga campaign as players return from their summer breaks.

However, the major focus will now be on matches in North America, ahead of flying out from Spain on July 28.

Laporta and the players will return on August 7 with a busy schedule in place for the Barcelona chief.

As part of wider commercial efforts, Laporta will be looking to boost Barcelona’s brand in the country, with several meetings on the agenda in the coming days.

The team have three games to play, including a clash with El Clasico rivals Real Madrid on August 4, before facing Monaco in the Joan Gamper Trophy on August 12.

Despite Laporta’s absence from Spain, the club will continue to work on their transfer objectives, with talks on a deal for Nico Williams ongoing.