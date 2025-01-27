Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) dives for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

James Cook made one of the plays of the postseason in the third quarter of Sunday's AFC championship.

The Buffalo Bills running back took an option pitch on fourth down and goal, and he made a miraculous extension midair to get the ball across the plane and give the Bills a second-half lead over the Kansas City Chiefs after they trailed 21-10 in the first half.

It was the 19th touchdown of the season, a Buffalo franchise record, for Cook, who laid it all out on the line as he looked to help guide his team to the Super Bowl.

Cook's gutsiness and athleticism wowed fans, and former superstar NFL JJ Watt posted the perfect GIF to summarize the play, referencing the iconic Michael Jordan dunk from "Space Jam."

Cook and the Bills hope his acrobatic touchdown will lead them to victory, as Jordan's fictional dunk did.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: JJ Watt perfectly summed up James Cook's stunning touchdown with 1 GIF