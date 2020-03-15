Amid coronavirus crisis, J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai donate money for 1 million meals to Houston Food Bank

The coronavirus outbreak that has shut down the sports world and so many other industries is hurting countless people who were already in need.

[ Coronavirus: How the sports world is responding to the pandemic ]

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt and his wife Kealia Ohai, a soccer player for the NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars, are donating $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank to help those people, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

That money will reportedly provide over 1 million meals to those in need.

More generosity: @JJWatt and his wife @KealiaOhai have personally donated $350,000 to the @HoustonFoodBank, providing over one million meals for those in need during this unprecedented time. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2020

Coronavirus prompts another good deed from J.J. Watt

Watt and Ohai are two of several athletes who have stepped up to help people who stand to lose plenty as the coronavirus outbreak wreaks havoc with local economies. Houston Astros star George Springer has also donated $100,000 to help Minute Maid Park employees.

This also isn’t the first good deed Watt has done for the city of Houston, having earned the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award by raising $41.6 million to help victims of the 2017 Houston floods.

J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai are stepping up in the coronavirus crisis. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

