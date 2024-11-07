Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

JJ Redick on D'Angelo Russell limited minutes: His level of compete, attention to detail weren't there

.

"Just level of compete, attention to detail, some of the things we've talked with him about for a couple of weeks," Redick said when asked why he limited Russell's role in Memphis. "And at times, he's been really good with that stuff. And other times, it's just reverting back to certain habits. But it wasn't like a punishment. It just felt for us to have a chance to win this game, that was the route we wanted to take."

Source: ESPN

What's the buzz on Twitter?

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

So much to discuss from last night, 2 hours might not be enough

Live now w/@DarthAmin on @SiriusXMNBA

• KD

• Maxey news/Sixers

• DLo benching/Redick

• Warriors do it again

• P Wat/Russ steal show

• (La)Melo

• Vivek shirt

• Cavs

📞855-NBA-JUMP

🔗sxm.app.link/WorldWideWobNBA - 1:55 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

I talked to SVG before the season about the challenges that JJ Redick would face as a first-time head coach. His analysis has aged like fine wine.

sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/jj… - 12:40 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Trash-talking Grizzlies are back: Ja Morant says 'I don’t like them' about Lakers after Grizzlies win.

Also, J.J. Redick storms out of press conference. That took eight games.

nbcsports.com/nba/news/trash… - 11:59 AM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Redick Critical On Lakers Effort | Paul George Booed In LA | What Is The Future Of USC Football? x.com/i/broadcasts/1… - 10:57 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Thursday's @LockedOnLakers podcast! The Lakers fall 131-114 in Memphis, finish the roadie 1-4. LeBron's 39 points aren't enough, Redick is frustrated and D'Lo gets benched. (But Koloko played, which is cool!) @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sho… - 10:44 AM

Bill Reiter @sportsreiter

The radio show live coast-to-coast from 10-noon ET: Bengals-Ravens, Redick all mad, PG back in LA, Would You Rather, @BMac_SportsTalk, Buy/Sell, Sixers still have hope, Giannis, @PrettyDaddyRTY, more.

LISTEN:

ReiterThanYou.com

@Audacy app

@SIRIUSXM 158

@InfSportsNet - 9:55 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

New story: While the Grizzlies jabbed at LeBron as an “old man” after beating L.A., JJ Redick said that old man was playing harder than anyone else on his team, ripping into the Lakers’ lack of effort to end the road trip es.pn/3NWVaSx - 1:07 AM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

D'Angelo Russell has two fouls, one a clear path foul, the other on an inbounds play before the ball was inbounded - 8:36 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

JJ Redick says he will play center Christian Koloko in the Lakers’ rotation tonight - 6:42 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

JJ Redick said he expects Anthony Davis will be available on Friday vs. Philadelphia but noted the Lakers are taking a “long-term view” with his health and player health in general. - 6:35 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

JJ Redick says both Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura are both out tonight. - 6:33 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

JJ Redick says he expects both Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura will be out. - 6:33 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura won't be available tonight at Memphis, per JJ Redick. - 6:33 PM

More on this storyline

Asked later how he addressed it with the team, Redick said it was the first thing he did postgame. “At the end of the day, especially when you lose bodies, you got to compete. You got to compete even harder,” James said. “You got to be out there giving it everything that you got and on both ends. I think there were times that we did that, but the majority of the time, I don’t think we sustained energy and effort.” -via Los Angeles Times / November 7, 2024

JJ Redick: “I think LeBron was fantastic tonight,” coach JJ Redick said postgame. “Biggest thing that stood out. I had no idea he’d hit 39 [points] until [after]. I’m not looking at the box scores during the game. But he played hard. Almost 40 years old and played the hardest on our team. “It says a lot about him.” And it says a lot about the rest of the Lakers, save for a few like Cam Reddish, who had his second strong game in a row. “None of us are [satisfied with the effort],” Redick said. -via Los Angeles Times / November 7, 2024

Mike Trudell: Redick said that AD was generally very positive about how his heel felt on the court when he tried to warm up here in Memphis, but they thought it best that Davis get it right ahead of the next game (Friday at home). -via Twitter @LakersReporter / November 6, 2024

Khobi Price: Lakers say Anthony Davis (left heel contusion) is questionable for tomorrow at Memphis. Austin Reaves (right ankle) and D'Angelo Russell (right foot) are probable. pic.x.com/XFZW1OtZAy -via Twitter @khobi_price / November 5, 2024

Jovan Buha: Final: Pistons 115, Lakers 103 LA drops to 4-3 and 1-3 on their five-game road trip. They've lost three of four games. AD had 37 points and 9 rebounds. LeBron had 20 points, 8 rebounds and 11 assists. AR had 17 points. DLo had 11 pts and 8 asts. Up next: at Memphis on Weds. -via x.com / November 4, 2024

Dan Woike: Per the Lakers D’Angelo Russell (right foot contusion) has been upgraded to PROBABLE for tonight’s game at Detroit. -via x.com / November 4, 2024

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: JJ Redick on D'Angelo Russell limited minutes: His level of compete, attention to detail weren't there