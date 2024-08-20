Jiri Prochazka: 'I really don't understand the chance' for Khalil Rountree vs. Alex Pereira at UFC 307

Jiri Prochazka UFC 303 press conference

PERTH, Australia – Like many, [autotag]Jiri Prochazka[/autotag] is surprised to see [autotag]Khalil Rountree[/autotag] get the title opportunity vs. UFC light heavyweight champion [autotag]Alex Pereira[/autotag].

Rountree (13-5 MMA, 9-5 UFC) challenges Pereira (11-2 MMA, 8-1 UFC) on Oct. 5 in the UFC 307 main event in Salt Lake City, Utah. The fight announcement left the likes of Jamahal Hill dumbfounded and also caught Prochazka off guard.

Prochazka (30-5-1 MMA, 4-2 UFC) is coming off a title loss to Pereira at UFC 303 in July – a setback that doesn't sit well with him. Prochazka's lone two octagon losses have both come to Pereira by finish.

"OK, it's a fight, I really don't understand the chance for Rountree," Prochazka said during the UFC 305 Q&A. "But, I still keep my mind on Alex Pereira because I believe I can beat him. I believe in that.

"My honor is telling me to stay at light heavyweight, fight another guy, win the next fight, win the next fight, take a title, and show the best, because last time I think I showed my worst performance in my life."

Prochazka admits he's still undecided on whether he'll remain at 205 pounds or drop down to middleweight for his next fight.

"It depends on where I will stay," Prochazka said. "In light heavyweight, there is, I think, in the next step Jamahal Hill, and if I decide to go to middleweight, let's see who will be there. But right now, because I'm talking about middleweight because I feel like my body still can push it to this weight, take the belt, and go back or whatever. So that's on my mind right now."

