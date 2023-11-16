Jimmy Kimmel Hits Trump With Scathing 'Hitler' Defense He Will Not See Coming

Jimmy Kimmel said a lot of observers are comparing Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler after the former president vowed to root out “vermin,” echoing language used by the Nazi dictator.

But Kimmel pointed out that there are “some major differences” between the two.

“For instance, Hitler was married to a woman who loved him,” Kimmel cracked.

The late-night host also offered a defense, of sorts, to claims that Trump is intentionally copying Hitler’s rhetoric.

“In order to know what words the Nazis used, you’d have to read, OK? You’d have to have some basic knowledge of history,” Kimmel said. “Trump thinks Frederick Douglass is alive and doing an amazing job. He thinks Lincoln invented the Town Car, OK? He isn’t echoing Nazi terminology. He’s coming up with it all on his own ― and you have to give credit where credit is due.”

See more in his Wednesday night monologue: