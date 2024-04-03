Jimmy Fallon Ruthlessly Roasts Eric Trump Without Even Saying His Name

After Donald Trump posted a $175 million bond in his New York civil fraud case, Jimmy Fallon made Eric Trump the butt of the joke.

“The money came from an insurer out in California, but in order to get the bond Trump had to put up some collateral,” the comedian said on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday.

“Now we don’t know exactly what Trump promised he give up in exchange for the money,” he said. An image of Eric Trump flashed across the screen.

“That information isn’t public. So all we can do is speculate,” he continued, as it appeared again. “But once we find out more, we’ll let you know,” he added, as the image was shown one more time.

The former president posted bond Monday, temporarily halting enforcement of $464 in penalties after he was found to have engaged in decades of fraudulent business practices.

Last month, before Trump’s initial bond figure equalling the full penalty was reduced by an appeals court, Fallon joked that “Trump is pretty desperate for the money right now. If you go on Airbnb, you can rent Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago and Eric.”

Watch his monologue below.

Related...