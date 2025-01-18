Jimmy Butler's return from suspension in Miami was as bizarre as expected

Jan 17, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts as Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) defends during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Nothing about the remainder of Jimmy Butler's time in Miami is going to be normal. Whether he finishes out the season, his contract or his career in South Beach, the generally positive vibes around Butler's tenure with the Heat are gone.

So goes the Jimmy Butler Experience, which follows a clear pattern: Team acquires Butler, builds around him, is mostly successful, Butler becomes disgruntled, then forces a trade by burning everything down around him.

In his current standoff with the Heat front office (read: Pat Riley), Miami attempted to avoid the "burn everything down" portion by suspending Butler seven games for conduct detrimental to the team (read: attempting to force a trade).

That suspension ended on Friday with the Denver Nuggets visiting Miami, and everyone around the Heat held their breath as they awaited Butler's next move.

They, uh, did not have to hold it for long. Things got weird well before tipoff with Butler's agent, Bernie Lee, dropping a Michael Jordan-inspired statement on behalf of his client:

(As an aside: the Bulls being the first team to endure the Jimmy Butler Experience makes this incredibly rich.)

Miami inserted Butler back into the starting lineup and the reaction to that announcement in the arena was certainly uncomfortable. A smattering of boos and a lot of dead air surrounded some mild cheers for Butler's return.

Here are what things looked like with Jimmy Butler during starting lineup intros as he was met with a mixed response… pic.twitter.com/LTXjkm4ALd — jeremy chandler taché (@jeremytache) January 18, 2025

The game itself was nothing special. Miami got waxed by Denver, 133-113. Butler finished with 18 points, three rebounds and two assists after a first half in which he recorded eight points and zero other stats as the Heat fell to 20-20 on the season.

He was rusty. It makes sense.

Then things got weird again the moment the media was allowed into the locker room after the game.

Continuing with the Michael Jordan theme, Butler stood at his locker wearing a No. 45 Bulls jersey while answering questions about his future.

Jimmy Butler's full media availability following Friday's loss pic.twitter.com/1yYJmMCMoc — HEAT on FanDuel Sports Network (@FanDuelSN_Heat) January 18, 2025

"I guess it's basketball at this point," Butler said. "I know what I'm expected to do while I'm here and try to do that to the best of my ability, but we are where we are."

When asked if he could "find joy" in Miami again, Butler told reporters he was instructed to say no comment. But when asked what would happen if he wasn't traded by the deadline, the forward had an even more succinct answer.

"Then I'm going to hoop." Butler said, noting he has no issue at all with his teammates.

In true Jimmy Butler Experience fashion, the wildest outcome is no longer Butler securing a trade. It's what happens if he buys all the way back in on playing in Miami.

This article originally appeared on For The Win