Jimmy Butler trade rumors reignite with Heat star's postgame comments

Miami Heat president Pat Riley recently made it known that the team had no intentions of trading Jimmy Butler.

Butler, however, made it known Thursday night that he very much wants to be traded.

The six-time All-Star said after Miami's 128-115 loss to Indiana that he wants to "get my joy back from playing basketball. Wherever that may be. We'll find out here pretty soon."

Butler scored just nine points on six attempts during Thursday night's loss. His comments came after he was asked about his role in the Heat's offense.

Butler made it a point to say he was happy in Miami ... "off the court."

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler scored nine points on six attempts in Thursday's loss.

"I want to be back to (being) somewhat dominant. I want to hoop, and I want to help this team win. Right now I'm not doing that," Butler said

Asked if he could get his joy back on the court with Miami, Butler replied: "Probably not."

ESPN also reported late Thursday that Butler "has indicated to the Miami Heat he wants the team to trade him." ESPN added that Butler "is open to playing anywhere other than Miami."

Last week, Riley issued a simple statement commenting on Butler trade rumors. "We usually don't comment on rumors, but all this speculation has become a distraction to the team and is not fair to the players and coaches. Therefore, we will make it clear - We are not trading Jimmy Butler," Riley said in the statement.

Thursday's events will only ramp up the speculation as the trade deadline draws near.

