Jimmy Butler returns to Heat lineup after 7-game suspension, expected to start

Butler was suspended for 'conduct detrimental to the team'

Jimmy Butler will rejoin the Miami Heat for Friday night's matchup with the Denver Nuggets after the end of his seven-game suspension. He's expected to be in the Heat's starting lineup, reports Chris Haynes.

Butler's agent, Bernie Lee, released a statement announcing his client's return, emulating Michael Jordan's two-word announcement when he returned to the NBA in 1995: "I'm back."

Butler last played with the Heat on Jan. 2 against the Indiana Pacers, scoring nine points with four assists in 27 minutes. Following the game, he told reporters, "I want to get my joy back" and said that probably wouldn't happen in Miami. The team suspended Butler the next day for "multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team."

In 22 games this season, Butler has averaged 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 38% on 3-pointers.

Tensions between Butler and the Heat became public after Miami was eliminated from the NBA playoffs by the Boston Celtics. Butler missed the entire five-game series with a knee injury suffered during a play-in loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. He irritated team president Pat Riley by saying that Miami would have defeated the Celtics had he been able to play.

Butler's true issue with Miami is that he wants a contract extension, seeking a two-year, $113 million max extension. However, the Heat aren't interested in extending Butler, which fueled the veteran's discontentment.